Hobbton ES students lead toy, food drive

NEWTON GROVE — For the holiday season, a group of Hobbton Elementary School students are hosting a toy and food to spread holiday cheer.

Brent Rivenbark, fifth-grade teacher at the school, is assisting with the project being led by student Caleisa Morrisey, with the help of her classmates. The food drive began in November and the toy drive began during the holiday season. It will continue through Tuesday, Dec. 19. Food was distributed to needy families for Thanksgiving.

“We still have a lot of cans left to distribute during Christmas,” Rivenbark said. “It’s been our most successful year so far, out of all the years.”

As a former fourth-grade teacher, Rivenbark is educating the same students from last school year. They’re familiar with the “You Will Change the World,” project which encourages students to get involved with community service.

“It’s cool to see them grow from last year to this year and take the reins,” he said. “We’re going to be doing a bunch of projects next year and it’s all student driven. For the most everybody wants to be a part of something.”

Some of the work and initiative includes collecting donations and preparing for distribution.

“They’re really motivated and the want to do it,” he said about the students eager to help. “They type the forms and the letters and help me out with announcements and putting stuff on Twitter.”

Several drop-off locations are available in Newton Grove. Some of them include Hobbton Elementary School, 12361 Hobbton Hwy., Newton Grove; and Newton Grove Drug Company, 305 Weeks Circle, Clinton; and Littlefield Missionary Baptist Church, 4465 Newton Hwy., Newton Grove.

For more information, contact Rivenbark by email at brivenbark@sampson.k12.nc.us. Information is also available on the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mrrivenbark.

Students at Hobbton Elementary collect gifts for needy families. Morrisey