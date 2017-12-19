Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Dec. 18 — Mildred Michele Suggs, 36, of 511 Southeast Blvd., Clinton, was charged with resisting public officer and drunk and disrputive. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Jan. 18.
