RSMS band performs winter concert

The Roseboro Salemburg Middle School band held their annual Christmas band and chorus concert Dec. 12.

All bands are directed by Chris Pittman.

The sixth grade band performed Good King Wenceslas, the traditional version, Ode to Joy by Ludwig van Beethoven and Jolly Old St. Nicholas by James Lord Pierpont .

The seventh grade band performed A Christmas Talearr by Victor Lopez, O Tannebaum German Traditional and Carol of the Bellsarr by Mike Story.

The eighth grade band performed Jingle Bell Rockarr by Michael Story, The 12 Days of Christmas arranged by John Higgins and March from the “Nutcracker Suite” by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

The mixed chorus is directed by David Riska and they performed “The Wind Beneath My Wings” by Larry Henley and Jeff Silbar, arranged by Roger Emerson, “When You Believe” by Stephen Schwartz, arranged by Audrey Snyder, and “There Will Be a New Day” by Greg Gilpin.

Soloists during the concert were Alina Avellaneda, Rylie Hairr, Bryce Honeycutt, Tiyah Owens and Zanayvia Tucker.