Christmas comes to Harrells

On Tuesday night, the Town of Harrells held its ‘Singing Around the Christmas Tree’ event, with a crowd gathering around the decorated tree in the center of town to sing Christmas carols and celebrate the season by candlelight. The town has been doing this for more than two decades. During the singing, Santa arrived in a fire truck and listened to children’s wish lists at the nearby fire station.

Santa visits with one youngster during the Harrells ‘Singing Around the Christmas Tree’ festivities on Tuesday.

Residents sing by candlelight at the annual Harrells ‘Singing Around the Christmas Tree’ event. ‘It gives people a chance to talk with their neighbors and bring in that spirit,’ Harrells Town Clerk Cindy Ezzell said about the town tradition. This year, a home decorating contest also expanded to nearby communities outside of the town’s limits.