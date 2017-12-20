Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Dec. 18 —Michael Devane Graham, 30, of 168 N. Williams Road, Kenansville, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. No bond set; court date is Jan. 26.

• Dec. 18 — Jonathan Wayne Faircloth, 31, of 709 Hollandtown Road, Salemburg, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond listed; court date is Jan. 17.

• Dec. 18 — Latron Antwone Montague, 35, of 101 Robinson Court, Clinton, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. No bond set; court date is Jan. 25.

• Dec. 19 — Robert Fulton Bennett, 66, of 80 Rainbow Lane, Roseboro, was charged with three counts of forgery-using/uttering. Bond set at $3,000; court date is Jan. 12.

• Dec. 19 — Edwin Lloyd Matthis Jr., 30, of 2115 Old Warsaw Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Jan. 17.

• Dec. 19 — Lewis Wayne Herring, 40, of 7447 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with injury to real property. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Jan. 11.

Incidents/investigations

• Dec. 19 — Amerigas Propane of Fayetteville was the victim in a theft of propane tanks from Dollar General on Plainview Highway. The 16 tanks were valued at $800.

• Dec. 19 — Kenneth Bradley of Clinton reported a break-in and theft of numerous items, including a piano keyboard, speaker, a gold ring and other items. Value was $3,350. Damage to a fire-proof safe was estimated at $100.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

