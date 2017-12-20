Turkey residents call for better-looking town

TURKEY — During a Tuesday night meeting, several residents voiced their frustration and opinion on the town’s appearance, which can be seen on the busy Highway 24.

Along with other nodding and agreeing residents, Beverly Clifton questioned if town officials were taking action on cleanup efforts around town.One on the matters brought up by Clifton was people letting stuff pileup outside their home for years.

“People come through this town and we’re on a busy highway,” Clifton said. “There’s places that look terrible.”

She continued and said “there’s no pride or care about how the Town of Turkey looks,” before pointing at another example of a dead bush near the nutrition site on Market Street.

“We got to care about how the town looks and I don’t understand how some of us keep our yards and places clean and neat, and others can keep them as trashy and filthy as possible,” Clifton expressed.

Town officials said there’s nothing in the town ordinance about abandoned vehicles or trailers. Clifton believes the matters should be addressed and brought up the appearance of other areas in Sampson County.

“You can go to Salemburg, Roseboro and they don’t have the trash and all like we do here in Turkey,” Clifton said in regards to stricter rules and regulations. “It’s just disgusting that this place isn’t cleaned up any better than it is.”

Others in attendance agreed with Clifton and said the town looks worse now, compared to many years ago. While speaking about the matter, Mayor Donald Myers said one of the issues regarding appearance is the railroad, next to Highway 24. Officials removed a part of the sidetrack. Myers said some units and equipment are parked there every once and awhile.

“We wanted them to tear up all of the sidetrack, so we can put in grass and clean it up good,” Myers said.

Earlier during the meeting, commissioners and town officials discussed violation with resident Camille Dunn about an abundance of things on her property. She previously received a letter demanding that the items be removed. Code Enforcer Lyle Moore presented Dunn’s issue to the board. Moore also said the town will also look into other ordinances from other towns to update rules and language that are very open-ended.

Dunn said the issue at hand (which has been ongoing for five or six years), involves a tree that was cut down by a neighbor. But Commissioner Tony Moore stressed that it’s more than just that.

“I’m just one voice, but it’s kind of ridiculous that we keep dealing with the same thing over and over again,” Commissioner Moore said.

Commissioners granted Dunn another extension and now has until mid-January to cleanup her property. If the matter is not handled, town officials will have to look at other options, such as removing the violations. Commissioner Moore stressed how Dunn was granted several extensions before the Tuesday meeting and that she was making excuses.

“If you wait to the last day, we’re not going to give you an extension again,” Commissioner Moore said. “I’ll go on record by saying that.”

