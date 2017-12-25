Inmates help make Christmas special

Inmates who are part of the local correctional facility were excited about making children smile on Christmas morning.

The inmates who are part of the minimum and medium security prison in Clinton have worked through their service program, taking pictures during family visitation days, and saving their money to help foster children through the county’s Department of Social Services.

William Goodman III, superintendent for the Sampson Correctional Institution, was one of many professionals assisting with the project. He expressed the importance of bringing joy to children during the holiday season.

“During Christmas, there’s kids who are not with their families,” Goodman said about the Christmas project. “We’re just glad the inmates are able give back to the community.”

This Christmas, the inmates donated more than $700 to the local department to help purchase items like toys, bicycles, clothes and gift cards.

Last year, the Sampson Correctional Employee Relations Committee and facility staff sponsored 93 foster children through the county’s Department of Social Services. Inmates assisted with this project last year.

“There were kids who had a list of items for their wish list,” Goodman said regarding the work of employee. “They submitted the list to us and we picked sections that we wanted to supervise.”

Sampson County Social Services offers a variety of services for children throughout the area. Some of them include adoption, case management for children at risk and foster care. According to previous reports, there’s more than 90 children in the local foster care system.

During the season, local organizations, businesses and donors make contributions to the agency’s Christmas Cheer Program. Prior to school starting in August, Goodman said the service club members used their money to purchase 13 book bags for needy children.

By Kristy D. Carter kcarter@clintonnc.com

