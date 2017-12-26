Church donates to L.C. Kerr

West Clinton Original Free Will Baptist Church recently donated school supplies and treats for the Christmas season to teachers at L.C. Kerr School. Pictured is Assistant Principal Tony Faison, Dale Thornton, Ilene Thornton,Inez Tyndall,Dr. Kenneth E. Benton, Principal Jennifer Pope, Dr. Marilyn Benton and Kendall McLamb. The donation program with local schools was created by the late Linda McLamb.

