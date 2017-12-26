Golfing champ earns ring

At Sessoms Jewelry, Jeremy Tyndall marveled at his new championship ring with his golf scores engraved.

“It looks like a Super Bowl ring,” Tyndall said with excitement Friday morning.

The award was a result of his skills and becoming the champion of the 2017 Sampson County Golf Championship, a three-day tournament held in July at the Timberlake Golf Club, Lakewood Country Club and Coharie Country Club.

“I’m very pleased,” Tyndall said. “I’m very proud to say that I was a lot better than a lot of really good golfers on that particular weekend.”

During the tournament, anyone was invited to play if they lived in Sampson County or were members of the golf courses. Tyndall said weather conditions were pretty tough during the tournament. But everything went in his favor.

Tyndall is a real estate agent with My NC Home Team and began golfing about 15 years ago. He tries to play or practice a couple of times during the week, pending on his work schedule.

“It’s competition among friends and it’s you against the course,” he said.

Curt Pritchard, of Lakewood Country Club, was present when Tyndall received his ring and congratulated him for it.

“He’s not only a friend, but he’s an awesome golfer,” Pritchard said.

Along with organizers, Pritchard thanked Gary Wayne Hall for his contributions to the tournament though Sessoms Jewelry in downtown Clinton. An announcement about the event was made in May at the shop. As a sponsor, Sessoms Jewelry donate a ring to the top golfer and plaques.

“He’s been fantastic during his three years in doing this,” Pritchard said. “I can’t thank him enough when he continues to patronize this annual event.”

Jeremy Tyndall receives a championship ring from Gary Wayne Hall, owner of Sessoms Jewelry. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Golf_1.jpg Jeremy Tyndall receives a championship ring from Gary Wayne Hall, owner of Sessoms Jewelry. Gary Wayne Hall, owner of Sessoms Jewelry, second from right, congratulates golfer Jeremy Tyndall for winning a local championship. Also pictured is Curt Pritchard, director of golf operations at Lakewood Country Club and Henry Weil, general manager of Timberlake Golf Club. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Golf_2.jpg Gary Wayne Hall, owner of Sessoms Jewelry, second from right, congratulates golfer Jeremy Tyndall for winning a local championship. Also pictured is Curt Pritchard, director of golf operations at Lakewood Country Club and Henry Weil, general manager of Timberlake Golf Club.

Tyndall tops 2017 Sampson County tournament