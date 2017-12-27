Sampson author Krista Lewis releases ‘Uncertain, but Faithful’

With her first book, Krista Lewis is ready to embark on a journey as a Christian-based author and spread hope through her stories.

“Uncertain, but Faithful,” takes place in the spring of 1940 and follows the struggles of a young lady named Erin and her love life. Her life changes when she meets a man from out of town. Although he’s a dream come true for Erin, there’s many questions surrounding his mysterious past. Throughout the book Erin turns to her faith in God during the Christian romance.

“It has a Christian message and I want people to be positively impacted by it,” she said. “I want it to leave a mark.”

Released in the fall, “Uncertain, but Faithful,” is the first book written by Lewis. The Sampson County native grew up in Clinton as the daughter of Clifford and Teresa Lewis. She began writing short stories in elementary school.

While attending Clinton High School (CHS), she was involved with the Beta Club, the International Thespian Society and the Spanish National Honor Society. After graduating from CHS, she attended Sampson Community College where she earned a degree in business and accounting. Lewis currently a member of Central Baptist Church in Dunn.

The book’s backdrop came from Lewis being a fan of movies from that time period.

“It was simpler,” Lewis said. “A lot of the movies had good storylines and they were feel-good movies and you didn’t have to worry about a lot of vulgarity in the pictures.”

Her first idea was to write a screenplay influenced by her love of romantic comedies from the 1940s. But Lewis wanted to use more words to paint a picture.

“I love writing details too much,” Lewis said. “So, it turned into a book an my family history in the area inspired it.”

Before the editing and printing process, she started work during the summer of 2015 and finished August of 2016. Lewis said one of the challenges was the writing process and making sure everything fit. While balancing school work she had creative spurts, which would last for a couple of weeks.

Lewis is currently publicizing her book and is already working on the sequel to the story.

“I’m not sure when I’ll finish it, but it’s in the works,” she said.

The book is currently available for purchase online through Amazon at www.goo.gl/sDZrFg; WestBow Press at www.goo.gl/P9TWPR; and local stores, Matthews Gifts and Simply NC. It’s also being sold at the Sampson County History Museum, 313 Lisbon St., Clinton. The museum is opened 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. A portion of the sales will benefit the organization and the construction of its new military building. As youth, Lewis enjoyed volunteering at the museum.

“I love history and the history museum,” she said. “I wanted to give back.”

Krista Lewis signs copies of her first book ‘Uncertain, but Faithful.’ http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Author_1.jpg Krista Lewis signs copies of her first book ‘Uncertain, but Faithful.’ ‘Uncertain, but Faithful’ is the first book written by Clinton native, Krista Kewis. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Author_2.jpg ‘Uncertain, but Faithful’ is the first book written by Clinton native, Krista Kewis.

Sampson author publishes Christian love story

By Chase Jordan cjordan@clintonnc.com

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617.

