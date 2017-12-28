‘Beauty and the Beast’ rehearsals continue

Director Dr. L.J. Carr has two large casts for her upcoming “Beauty and the Beast” production sponsored by the Clinton Rotary Club of Clinton.

Tickets are now available at InkSpot and Matthews Cards & Gifts. Each cast has about 40 youngsters and adults which will each perform four shows in late January and early February. There are about 24 newcomers to the casts which have begun their rehearsals already. The role of “Belle” is being played by Isabelle Moore and Madison Cain.

Isabelle is a 17-year-old lady who is in the 12th grade at International Connections Academy. Her favorite subject is history and she loves to read in her spare time. She has been in numerous stage shows at SCT including “How To Succeed in Business,” “Les Miserables” and this past summer had the role of Rose in “Bye Bye Birdie” at Playmakers Rep. Company in Chapel Hill. Isabelle says she loves this show and “I love this cast and crew and I can’t wait for everyone to see this show.” Her mother, Karen Moore, is also a member of the cast having the role of an Aristocratic lady. Karen did a wonderful job in “Little Women” playing the role of Aunt March.

Looking for something special to do with your children? Look no further. Sampson Community Theatre will host a Tea with Belle held at the Victor Small House on Saturday, Jan. 20. Paid reservations are required since we are ordering special treats for the date with a princess and the enchanted characters. Tea times are 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. Come and join us. Contact 910-336-1111 for a reservation form or by email LindaJewellandEd@gmail.com. Cost is $12 per child and includes: storytime with Belle, tea or lemonade, cupcakes, autograph session, face painting, and picture opportunities with Belle and the enchanted objects.

Kathy Day has been cast in the Thalian Association’s production of “Oliver” which will be performed Feb. 9-18 in Wilmington. Way to go Kathy!

Patron tickets give two people admissions to every show we produce in 2018 with a reduced rate. A patron ticket would make a desirable gift for those who love the theater so call Brenda Martin at 990-4510 to make arrangements to surprise that special someone or couple with a Patron Ticket and they will thank you for a whole year.

Upcoming events

SCT 2018 Season

Beauty and the Beast — Directed by Dr. L.J. Carr. Sponsored by the Rotary Club and Sampson Arts Council. Performance dates are Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m., Jan. 27 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Jan. 28 at 2:30 p.m. and Feb 1, 2, 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 4 at 2:30 p.m.

Fame — Directed by Angela Martin. Auditions TBA. Performance dates are April 20, 21 and April 27, 28, 29.

Hair Spray — Directed by Angela Martin. Auditions TBA. Performance dates July 6, 7, 8 and July 13, 14, 15.

Annie, Jr. — Directed by Angela Martin. Performance dates are July 20, 21, 22.

Boeing, Boeing — Directed by Logan Tart. Auditions TBA. Performance dates are Aug. 31, Sept. 1, 2 and Sept. 7, 8, 9.

TBA — Directed by Tom Wilbur. Auditions TBA. Performance are dates Oct. 19, 20, 21 and Oct. 26, 27, 28.

A Christmas Carol — Directed by Dan Holland. Auditions TBA. Performance dates are Nov. 30, Dec. 1,2 and Dec. 7, 8, 9.

Thoughts until next week

