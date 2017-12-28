Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Dec. 23 — James Clifton Rich Jr., 31, of 75 Rich St., Salemburg, was charged with possession of a gun with a defaced serial number and carrying a concealed gun. An unsecured bond of $7,500 was set. Court date is March 21.

• Dec. 23 — Nikita Lee Artis, 31, of 2631 Beulah Road, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond. Court date is Jan. 10.

• Dec. 23 — William Loel Torres, 41, of 430 Valor Way, Fayetteville, was charged with communicating threats and cyberstalking. No bond. Court date is Jan. 16.

• Dec. 24 — James Edward Drose, 56, of 1310 Bradshaw Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female and communicating threats. No bond.

• Dec. 25 — Jose Luis Salva Mejas, 29, of 11 Homewood Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with assault on a female. No bond. Court date is Jan. 16.

• Dec. 25 — Mario Alberto Cardenas, 21, of 6200 Old Warsaw Road, Turkey, was charged with simple physical assault, communicating threats and injury to personal property. Bond was set at $12,500. Court date is Jan. 23.

• Dec. 25 — Dexter Naquavez Carr, 27, of 46 Rye Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, speeding and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $750. Court date is Jan. 18.

• Dec. 25 — Christian Adam Rodriguez, 17, of 966 Parkersburg Road, Garland, was charged with driving after consuming under 21, drive left of center and no operator’s license. Bond set at $750. Court date is Jan. 18.

• Dec. 27 — Terry Lynette Melvin, 52, of 2551 Old Mintz Hwy., Roseboro, was charged with trespassing and resisting a public officer. Bond set at $3,000. Court date is Jan. 24.

Incidents

• Dec. 23 – Two air compressors with a total value of $900; a generator valued at $800; a second generator valued at $1,000, 10 nail gun valued at $250; a circular saw valued at $200; two routers valued at $200; an electric drill valued at $150; five extension cords valued at $80; and three air hoses valued at $80 were stolen during a burglary of a construction site on Cannady Road near Harrells.

• Dec. 23 – Two cell phones, total valued of $1,250 and a tablet with no value listed were stolen from a Quail Run Lane home near Clinton. No further details were provided.

• Dec. 23 – Two tires, a camera, two lawn mowers, a four wheeler and a generator were damaged during an attempted larceny of property on Sampson Acres Drive near Clinton. Damage to the property was estimated at $320. No further information was available.

• Dec. 25 – Vehicle parts and accessories, along with a trailer, total value $2,000, was stolen from a Bearskin Road residence. The trailer was in the yard when it was taken.

• Dec. 25 – Assorted guns, valued at $2,100 were stolen from a residence on Hanson Road near Clinton. According to sheriff’s reports, someone pried open the front door of the home, entered the residence and took the weapons from a gun cabinet. Among the items stolen were a .243-caliber youth model; a 12-gauge shotgun, a 30/30 rifle; a semi-automatic 12-gauge shotgun; a 30/06 rifle and a .270 rifle bolt action.

• Dec. 26 – A 125cc ATV/four wheeler valued at $1,015 was stolen from a S. McCullen Road residence. Reports show the vehicle was taken from the victim’s storage building. No damage was reported to the building.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police).Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, begin text with tipcpd.

