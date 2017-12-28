Traffic stop leads to drug charges

A routine stop for a traffic violation led to one Sampson County woman being taken into custody on drug charges.

According to reports from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Department, deputies stopped Kimberly Krug Wilson, 50, of 109 Hemm Lane, Clinton, for a traffic violation. While stopped, the K9 unit alerted to the presence of narcotics, therefore officers had probable cause to search the suspect’s vehicle.

During the search, reports indicate that .1 grams of heroin was located on Wilson, and officers took her into custody.

Deputies charged Wilson with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, felony maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of a controlled substance at a prison or jail premises.

According to sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith, while being processed at the Sampson County Detention Center, a search of Wilson during the booking process revealed an additional 1.2 grams of heroin that was concealed and hidden on Wilson’s body.

“As a result, she was charged with the additional possession of heroin and bringing the contraband into a detention facility,” Smith said.

Wilson was placed under a $150,000 bond and her first court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 12 in district court.

Wilson http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Kimberly-Krug-Wilson.jpg Wilson

By Kristy D. Carter kcarter@clintonnc.com

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.