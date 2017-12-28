Tenth Annual Miss Greater Sampson County Pageant set for Jan. 6

A group of young ladies throughout Sampson County are vying to wear a special crown and proudly represent the place they call home.

The 10th Annual Miss Greater Sampson County Pageant is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, at the Sampson County Agri-Expo Center, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton. Doors open at 5 p.m. and tickets are $20. It’s the largest competitions in the pageant’s history with eight contestants and four teen participants. Executive Director Angela Martin is looking forward to the upcoming event and expressed her excitement.

“The pageant is the epitome of scholarship, style, service and success,” Martin said.

Areas of competition include talent, evening gown, and answering questions during an onstage interview process. The Miss Greater Sampson County Pageant is a preliminary for the Miss North Carolina and Miss America Organization.

Victoria Huggins, the previous winner, was also successful when she was crowned Miss North Carolina 2017 in June after competing with more than 40 contestants. Huggins is using her platform to spread awareness of Alzheimer’s, a disease which affects memory and other mental functions. Along with fighting for a cure, she wants to see music therapy used in nursing homes as treatment method for Alzheimer’s patients.

She’s competed for the Miss North Carolina title in the last four years, which led to many accolades and scholarships. She earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and mass communications from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. Huggins is currently working on her master’s degree from John Hopkins University.

Soon, she’ll crown the next Miss Greater Sampson County. The contestants are Martina Marler, Alexis Prubela, Lauren DeVane, Elizabeth Reilly Faircloth, Mikeala Roberson, Carlie Allison Spencer, Amanda Barnette, and Maggie Mae Whittemore.

Reigning Outstanding Teen Sarah Daughtry will crown her successor for the teen portion of the contest. During the preliminary competition for Miss North Carolina pageant, she won the Outstanding Teen Academic Award. The teen contestants for 2018 are Sarah Pope, Maura Westbrook, Jana Hunter and Ashton Blackburn.

In addition to celebrating the pageant’s success, another highlight for the upcoming event is a larger venue. It was previously held at Hobbton High School in Newton Grove.

“We wanted to give the people of Sampson County a more centralized location for the pageant and it’s exciting to have it in such a prestigious venue — especially since Miss North Carolina Victoria Huggins will be welcomed back to our pageant and honored.”

Top contestant will represent Sampson in state pageant

