Browns Church Road fire claims life of 20-year-old woman

Emergency officials in Sampson County are continuing their investigation into a Thursday night house fire on Browns Church Road which claimed the life of a 20-year-old Sampson woman.

Jazmyne Cheyenne Tyler was alone when the fire started Thursday night, officials said. Dispatchers were notified shortly after 7 p.m. of the blaze, and firefighters from eight local departments responded, desperately trying to douse the flames and rescue the young woman.

During the fire, fire authorities said Tyler made an attempt to escape the burning structure but could not get out, tragically dying inside the home. Firefighters found the victim near the back door and transported her to Sampson Regional Medical Center by Sampson County Emergency Management Services (EMS), where she was pronounced dead.

It took about 30 or 40 minutes to put out the fire, but firefighters were on the scene a few hours doing overhaul work, moving debris and watching for hot spots.

Jerry Cashwell, Sampson County Fire Marshal and Assistant EMS director, said the incident is still under investigation. According to reports, the fire started in the living room, located in the front of the house.

“As far as the cause, there’s still a couple of things we’re looking at,” Cashwell said. “As it stands right now, it’s still under investigation.”

To help the family recover from the fire, a fundraiser has been set up through GoFundMe. Phil Daw, owner of Daw Construction, is leading the effort to rebuild the home. According to the fundraising page, Daw vowed to provide complete labor to build a new structure. Supporters are seeking volunteers, material suppliers and donations for the family. The fundraiser may be accessed online at www.goo.gl/X5WuGw.

“We need the material and we need your help,” fundraising officials stated on the page. “Sampson County and surrounding areas, it’s time to help one another more than ever. Let’s help someone bounce back when they’ve fallen. We can do it together.”

The incident on Thursday night is one of two fatal fires in Sampson County in the past 10 days. Area authorities and the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation are investigating a fatal blaze in Newton Grove that claimed the life of 66-year-old Joyce Annette Batts last week.

