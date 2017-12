A Sampson County teen was killed in an early morning accident Saturday.

Damian Wooldridge, 18, of Newton Grove, was killed in an accident near the intersection of N.C. 55 and Pineview Cemetery Road in Wayne County. Troopers said the teen was on his way to work.

The accident happened around 8:20 a.m. when his car collided with a tractor trailer.

Wooldridge was a student at Hobbton High School, where he played football.