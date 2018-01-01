‘Round Up’ reaps gifts for community

The Community Assistance Corporation, or CAC, South River EMC’s not-for-profit foundation, awarded $52,190 in Operation Round Up grants to benefit community and public service agencies and schools during the December funding cycle.

The non-profit organizations receiving $5,000 grants included; Disabled American Veterans Chapter 74 Erwin; Beaver Dam Volunteer Fire Department; The Salvation Army of Fayetteville; SAFE of Harnett County, Inc.; Fayetteville Area Operation Inasmuch. Also receiving grants were Triangle South Literacy Works, Inc., $4,958; and Johnston County Arts Council, $2,500.

Scholastic programs receiving funds this holiday season were; Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School, $9,914; and Midway High School, $9.818. Educational institutions are able to apply for up to $10,000 in grant funding.

“The generosity of our members through their contributions to Operation Round Up is truly a gift to so many organizations throughout the year,” said VP of Member Services and Public Relations Catherine O’Dell.

Operation Round Up is a voluntary program that enables members to round up their electric bill to the next whole dollar. For example, if a bill is $130.92, the bill is rounded to $131 and the extra 8¢ is deposited into the CAC fund. By contributing, members can put their nickels and dimes to work making a positive difference today and providing better educational opportunities for the leaders of tomorrow.

Grants are funded on a quarterly basis. Applications for consideration are due February 16 by 5 p.m.. Applications and rules can be found online at sremc.com.

South River EMC is a locally-owned and operated electric cooperative, which provides electric service to 43,000 homes, farms and businesses in parts of Harnett, Cumberland, Sampson, Johnston and Bladen counties.