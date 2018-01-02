With temperatures dipping into the low 20s several nights last week, Roseboro’s cascading fountain became a thing of frozen beauty, still adorned in its Christmas finery and now surrounded by cascades of ice. The fountain is located at the corner of E. Roseboro and SW Railroad streets.

