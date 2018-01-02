Posted on by

Clinic honors employees


Clinton Medical Clinic held its annual employee appreciation dinner and honored all employees, recognizing longevity of service and retirements. Pictured are Joyce Parker, 15 years, Brenda Hall, 20 years, and Sandra Moore, who retired after 36 years as a laboratory assistant.


