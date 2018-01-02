Clinic honors employees

Clinton Medical Clinic held its annual employee appreciation dinner and honored all employees, recognizing longevity of service and retirements. Pictured are Joyce Parker, 15 years, Brenda Hall, 20 years, and Sandra Moore, who retired after 36 years as a laboratory assistant.

