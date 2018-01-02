Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Dec. 29 —Ronnie Glenn Naylor, 52, of 594 DM Ranch Lane, Clinton, was charged with carrying concealed weapon. Written promise; court date is Jan. 24.

• Dec. 29 — Gustavo Matote, 34, of 145 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City, N.J., was charged with misdemeanor child abuse. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 6.

• Dec. 29 — Estefani J. Castillo-Lopez, 25, of 145 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City, N.J., was charged with misdemeanor child abuse. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 6.

• Dec. 29 — George Darius Faircloth, 26, of 307 Beverly Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Feb. 6.

• Dec. 29 — Robbie G. Faircloth, 26, of 307 Beverly Lane, Clinton, was charged with cruelty to animals. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 6.

• Dec. 31 — William Loel Torres Jr., 41, of 1432 Artesian Court, Fayetteville, was charged with violation of a court order. Bond set at $4,000; court date is Jan. 16.

• Dec. 31 — Roshonda Dynelle Boone, 39, of 3034 Old Mintz Hwy., Roseboro, was charged with second degree trespass and cyberstalking. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Jan. 31.

• Dec. 31 — Brittany Tiquisha Kenon, 27, of Budget Inn, Southeast Boulevard, Clinton, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, assault by pointing a gun, possession of stolen goods/property and carrying a concealed gun. Bond set at $8,000; court date is Jan. 12.

Incidents/investigations

• Dec. 29 — Joshua Jordan of Clinton reported a break-in to his residence, during which a microwave, two TVs, a king-size bed, two kitchen chairs and five sets of dresser drawers were stolen. Damage to a door was estimated at $500. Items valued at $7,000.

• Dec. 30 — Charles Steele of Roseboro reported a residential break-in and theft, with two TVs, a smartphone and other items taken. The total value was $780. Damage to a rear door of the residence was estimated at $100.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

