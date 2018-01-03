A new semester

Sampson Community College employees attended their annual spring semester welcome back meeting from the holidays this week. The meeting is designed to prepare staff and faculty for changes and updates for the upcoming year. Registration for classes began Wednesday, Jan. 3. Predicted snowstorms could possibly close the college on Thursday, but students should check www.sampsoncc.edu for further information as the week progresses.

Sampson Community College held registration Wednesday, trying to beat the snowstorm. The college did have to close at 2 p.m. due to impending inclement weather, but will keep students informed about status updates throughout the week regarding operations as the spring semester begins this week. The late registration and schedule adjustment period will resume Monday, Jan. 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m. Additionally, an alternative New Student Orientation will be held Monday, Jan. 8, at 10 a.m. in the Academic Success Center. New students should bring a copy of their admissions counseling report. Monday is the last day to register or make schedule adjustments.