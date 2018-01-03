Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Dec. 29 — Barbara Stocks Evans, 54, of 511 Southeast Blvd., Clinton, was charged with communicating threats and simple assault. No bond set; court date is Jan. 12.

• Dec. 30 — Osharemaine Stevens Jones, 22, of 1977 Old Warsaw Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond set; court date is Jan. 22.

• Dec. 30 — Ka’daysia Ja’lee Dawson, 19, of 109 Jacobs St., Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. No bond set; court date is Feb. 5.

• Jan. 1 — Shavonne Lynette Simpson, 34, of 616 N. 11th St., Wilmington, N.C., was charged with cyberstalking. No bond or court date listed.

• Jan. 3 — Alvaro Hernandez, 34, of 41 Francis Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Jan. 24.

• Jan. 3 — Bobby Daniel Blake, 31, of 306 S. Church St., Roseboro, was charged with reckless driving and failure to heed light or siren. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Feb. 14.

• Jan. 3 — Cammie Elizabeth Wright, 25, of 1063 Moltonville Road, Clinton, was charged with two counts of probation violation and served out-of-county warrant on charge of larceny. Bond set at $5,500; court date is Jan. 11.

• Jan. 3 — Dennis Howard Carroll Jr., 35, of 68 Windsong Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female and harassing phone calls. No bond set; court date is Jan. 10.

• Jan. 3 — Rolando Alexander Torres, 23, of 314 Beverly Lane, Clinton, was charged with indecent exposure and trespassing and served numerous orders for arrest for failing to appear in court on motor vehicle charges. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Jan. 31.

• Jan. 3 — Devon Adam Powell, 29, of 285 Seven Eagles Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Feb. 14.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.