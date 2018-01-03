Clinton man gets eight felony drug counts

A Clinton man with eight felony drug warrants against him was taken into custody at his Clinton home earlier this week.

Tajon Lamont Thompson, 27, of 415 Jacobs St., Clinton, was served warrants for his arrest on two counts apiece of conspiracy to sell and deliver marijuana, selling marijuana, delivering marijuana and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and distribute marijuana.

His bond was set at $40,000 secured. According to Thompson’s arrest report, the warrants for all eight of the charges were issued July 11, 2017.

He was arrested on Monday, reportedly taken into custody at his Jacobs Street address.

According to police reports, a patrol sergeant said he observed three vehicles parked next to the road and stated he “smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the area.” The officer who responded said two vehicles, both occupied by several people. He began identifying some of the occupants, Thompson being one of them.

It was discovered that Thompson had eight warrants for his arrest, confirmed through multiple databases, and he was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

