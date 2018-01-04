Lights, Camera, Action!

Star Communications’ video production team has a lot to be proud of when it comes to mixing technology and marketing.

Jason Miller and Chris Heuer have recently been nominated for two very prestigious awards — Emmys.

According to Heuer, who is the video production manager as part of Star Communications’ marketing department, the two were nominated for the 2017 Regional Emmy award as part of the Mid-South region, which covers states in the South, including Tennessee and North Carolina.

Being nominated, Heuer said, is a huge honor and one both men are proud to hold. The nomination stems from two in-house commercials advertising the company’s online streaming service and security service.

“Our mission is to keep producing ads on a level that should be contingent with winning awards,” Heuer said during an interview this week. “We are going to keep entering the best of our best.”

Miller, who is the social media manager and video production specialist for Star, also designs and maintains the website for Star Communications. Miller, who began working with Star in another area, joined the marketing team in 2010 when Heuer was hired to begin creating commercials for local advertisers.

“We create commercials for people who want to advertise locally,” Heuer said.

Heuer, who came to Star from the Washington D.C. area, has won Emmys for his work on other commercials and is striving hard to bring home a win for the local communication’s company.

The first commercial that received an Emmy nomination was Miller’s first production and Emmy nomination. The idea has a grandmother appearing to lead police on a high speed chance, but it’s actually just the sound of a movie her grandson is streaming in the back seat.

“This ad received more attention than almost any ad we have produced to date,” Heuer said. “It received over 6,000 views in 24 hours on Facebook. Our usual reach is a few hundred views.”

This ad, Heuer explained, was produced with no budget and only a three-man crew. For the exterior shots, Heuer says he drove the “Granny” car and for the interior shots, the car was sitting still. It took the team one day to complete the project.

The second commercial was the brain child of Kyle Randleman, marketing director for Star Communications, who said he wanted to target a slightly older demographic of people who have the need for increased security, but aren’t comfortable with the new technologies in common use today.

So, from that thought, the team designed a commercial with a Western concept and a modern iPhone with a screen in full color.

“Again, we had a small budget for a concept that required us to turn Sampson County locations into good old Western vistas,” Heuer said. “For these ads, we hired some local talent and a lighting and grip team from Wilmington to help out. We shot three ads in one long, hot day, but post production is where the real work began.”

Heuer and Miller will be attending the awards ceremony Jan. 20.

Jason Miller and Chris Heuer look over the commercial that earned them an Emmy nomination. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_StarAward.jpg Jason Miller and Chris Heuer look over the commercial that earned them an Emmy nomination. Jason Miller captures a shot for a commercial that has been nominated for an Emmy. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_car-chase-bts.jpg Jason Miller captures a shot for a commercial that has been nominated for an Emmy.

Local production team earns Emmy nominations

By Kristy D. Carter kcarter@clintonnc.com

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.