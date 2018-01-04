‘Beauty and the Beast’ rehearsals continue

The Sampson Community Theater wishes everyone a blessed new year as we toss away our 2017 calendars and hang our new 2018 calendars in our favorite places. 2017 was a good year for your community theater as we presented for our audiences a format that is to be envied. “Mary Poppins” ran in February, “Les Miserables” in April, “Honk, Jr.” in June, “Suessical, The Musical” in August, “The Odd Couple, Female Version” in October and “Elf, Jr.” in early December.

We continue to have goodly numbers for auditions and several of the shows had more than one cast. We have a hard working board and a group of volunteers we can call on to help us out when needed. We are especially proud of our audiences who attend our productions in record numbers as well as our Patron and Commercial sponsors and we generously thank them for their support. The Sampson Community Theater belongs to the public and loves every minute of it.

Looking for something special to do with your children? Look no further. SCT will host a Tea with Belle (Beauty and the Best) held at the Victor Small House on Saturday Jan. 20. Paid reservations are required since we are ordering special treats for the date with a princess and the Enchanted Characters. Tea times are 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. Come and join us. Contact 910-336-1111 for a reservation form or by email LindaJewellandEd@gmail.com. Cost is $12 per child and includes: storytime with Belle, tea or lemonade, cupcakes, autograph session, face painting, and picture opportunities with Belle and the Enchanted Objects.

Patron tickets give two people admissions to every show we produce in 2018 with a reduced rate. A patron ticket would make a desirable gift for those who love the theater so call Mrs. Brenda Martin at 990-4510 to make arrangements to surprise that special someone or couple with a Patron Ticket and they will thank you for a whole year.

Kathy Day has been cast in the Thalian Association’s production of Oliver which will be performed on Feb. 9-18 in Wilmington. Way to go Kathy!

SCT 2018 Season

Beauty and the Beast — Directed by Dr. L.J. Carr. Sponsored by the Rotary Club and Sampson Arts Council. Performance dates are Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m., Jan. 27 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Jan. 28 at 2:30 p.m. and Feb 1, 2, 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 4 at 2:30 p.m.

Fame — Directed by Angela Martin. Auditions TBA. Performance dates are April 20, 21 and April 27, 28, 29.

Hair Spray — Directed by Angela Martin. Auditions TBA. Performance dates July 6, 7, 8 and July 13, 14, 15.

Annie, Jr. — Directed by Angela Martin. Performance dates are July 20, 21, 22.

Boeing, Boeing — Directed by Logan Tart. Auditions TBA. Performance dates are Aug. 31, Sept. 1, 2 and Sept. 7, 8, 9.

TBA — Directed by Tom Wilbur. Auditions TBA. Performance are dates Oct. 19, 20, 21 and Oct. 26, 27, 28.

A Christmas Carol — Directed by Dan Holland. Auditions TBA. Performance dates are Nov. 30, Dec. 1,2 and Dec. 7, 8, 9.

Thoughts until next week

In the case of good books, the point is not how many of them you get through, but rather how many can get through to you. — Mortimer Adler

The smaller the mind the greater the conceit. — Aesop

An onion can make people cry, but there has never been a vegetable invented to make them laugh. — Will Rogers

The cast of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ rehearse for the upcoming production. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_B-BTB-12-30-18-020.jpg The cast of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ rehearse for the upcoming production. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Dr.-Bruce-Caldwell.jpg