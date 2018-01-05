Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Jan. 3 — Gumercindo Perez-Vazquez, 35, of 20 Wood Glen Lane, Dunn, was charged with assault on a female and assault on a child under 12. No bond set; court date is Jan. 22.
• Jan. 3 — Richard Allen Purdy Jr., 45, of 59 Rossie Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with domestic criminal trespass. No bond set; court date is Jan. 17.
• Jan. 4 — Travis Anthony Caldwell, 44, of 515 Boone St., Roseboro, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Jan. 12.
• Jan. 4 — Rashaun Tremain Moore, 24, of 238 Cecil-Odie Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female and served out-of-county warrant on failure to appear on a charge of speeding. No bond set; court date is Jan. 23.
• Jan. 4 — Brandon Leslie McGee, 31, of 1354 Bowden Road, Turkey, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Feb. 6.
Incidents/investigations
• Jan. 3 — Duplin Forest was the victim in a theft from a work site. Stolen items included batteries, a chop saw and a generator, valued at $1,300 total.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.