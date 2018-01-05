‘Socks for Seniors’ benefits local residents

Lizzie Phipps got really excited when she watched happy senior citizens go through piles of colorful socks with patterns.

“They were trying to match them and they hugged me,” she said. “It felt really good to give back and help people.”

The Sampson County youth recently launched her “Socks for Seniors” effort, which benefited residents at Rolling Ridge in Newton Grove and Clinton’s Southwood Nursing Center.

For the holiday season, Lizzie Phipps collected more than 380 pairs of socks. About a dozen boxes were placed around area schools and local churches. It took a lot of hours and effort to complete the project, but she felt it was necessary. It’s not her first time spending time at a senior care facility. During the summer, she volunteered to assist at Rolling Ridge.

“When I was there, I noticed that they didn’t have a lot of different clothes to wear and they were wearing the same thing,” Phipps said. “For Christmas, I wanted to do something for them.”

She took action by doing collecting the garments for residents’ feet and lower leg areas. A variety of cotton, wool and nylon socks were donated during the season. Lizzie received assistance with teachers from Hobbton Elementary School and her mom, Elouise Phipps, an educator at the school. Through this connection, several of their churches got involved too. The participating churches included Hopewell United Methodist, Mt. Gilead Baptist, Evergreen Baptist, Smith Chapel Missionary Baptist, Elizabeth Missionary Baptist and Newton Grove Baptist.

Socks for Seniors is a project she would like to continue in the future.

“It’s a good thing for everyone to give back and help each other,” Phipps said.

Phipps is a sophomore at Hobbton High School and is a member of several organizations. Some of them include the Key Club, a service organization; the Student Government Association; and HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) -Future Health Professionals, an international student organization which helps prepares students for careers in healthcare.

Lizzie Phipps recently started 'Socks for Seniors' to help residents at assisted living facilities.

Student teams with churches, schools to help senior facilities