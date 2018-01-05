CCS extends leader Blount through 2021

Clinton City Schools superintendent Dr. Stuart Blount had a little more than a year and a half left on his contract, but the board decided to extend that time by two additional years.

Blount, who was hired under a four-year contract in 2012, has been sealed as the system’s leader through June 30, 2021. In recent months, the system has been recognized both across the state and the nation for accolades of student achievement, something the superintendent says can be credited for the contract extension.

“I would like to thank the Clinton City Board of Education for their vote of confidence in the direction our school system is moving,” Blount stated about the extension offer. “The extension of my contract is the result of the great work being done by the employees of Clinton City Schools and I am very appreciative of the work they do to move our system forward.”

Board of Education chairwoman Carol Worley said the vote for the extension shows the Board’s confidence in the current direction of the school system under Blount’s leadership.

“As we continue to move our school system forward, it is important that we have a leader in place who will make student focused decisions to support academic success,” Worley stated. “Blount joins us in this commitment and has put together a strong team to make this happen. As a matter of fact, we are already seeing strides and expect that trend to continue.”

According to Worley, the leadership within Clinton City Schools has presented a great deal of positive achievements for all the schools, and the Board wants to make sure that forward motion and growth continues.

“We are thinking about the direction our system is going now,” Worley said. “As a board, we felt it was a good time to share our message that we feel good leadership is in place.”

Blount came to Clinton City Schools from Scotland County Schools, where he served as the assistant superintendent of auxiliary services. He was hired at a salary of $141,823. The superintendent has 26 years of experience in education, where he has served as a teacher, coach, assistant principal and principal. He is a graduate of East Carolina University where he earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees. Blount is a native of Camden County.

While working as superintendent for Clinton City Schools, Blount has earned his doctoral degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

“It is truly an honor to work with such a great group of folks,” Blount said about working with the staff and Board of Clinton City Schools. “I am looking forward to continuing to work with the Board, our employees, parents, and community as we ‘prepare the future, together.’”

By Kristy D. Carter

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

