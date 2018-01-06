Snowy scenes in Sampson

Clinton City Schools maintenance staffer George Kirby clears the entrance way to the system’s Central Services office Thursday morning. Crews were out at all the schools clearing parking lots and entrance ways in preparation for the return of students and staff.

Lakeview across from Food Lion was frozen over Thursday morning, a sign of the below-freezing temperatures that have hung around Sampson County all week.

An unusal site by itself is a frozen over Goshen Swamp, but on a peaceful Thursday morning the iced over swamp was covered in animal tracks, likely from deer making their way to the woods.

A scenic view of Silver Lake Covered Bridge, circa 1974, framed by snow covered pines. The bridge is located in Grove Creek near Warsaw.

The Roanoke Road area in the Midway community, where snowfall measured about 2 inches.

A look at Cedar Lake at sunrise Thursday, showing the snowy results of the previous night.

Areas of Warsaw, including the Grove Creek subdivision just off N.C. 24 pictured here, received 3.5 inches of snow.

Geese resting on the iced-over Cedar Lake.

The white snow emphasizes the bright red in this flower, covered in the fluffy winter mix after Wednesday night’s snow. The photo was taken near Browns Church Road, where approximately an inch of snow was measured.