Posted on by

City students recognized


The Clinton City Schools Students of the Month for December were recognized during last week’s board meeting. Students of the Month are Charlie McKoy, L.C. Kerr School; D’Angelo Smith-Santiago, Butler Avenue School; Ryan Freeman, Sunset Avenue School; Lensey Cabral, Sampson Middle School; and Lillian Higginbotham, Clinton High School.


The Clinton City Schools Students of the Month for December were recognized during last week’s board meeting. Students of the Month are Charlie McKoy, L.C. Kerr School; D’Angelo Smith-Santiago, Butler Avenue School; Ryan Freeman, Sunset Avenue School; Lensey Cabral, Sampson Middle School; and Lillian Higginbotham, Clinton High School.

The Clinton City Schools Students of the Month for December were recognized during last week’s board meeting. Students of the Month are Charlie McKoy, L.C. Kerr School; D’Angelo Smith-Santiago, Butler Avenue School; Ryan Freeman, Sunset Avenue School; Lensey Cabral, Sampson Middle School; and Lillian Higginbotham, Clinton High School.
http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_3579.jpgThe Clinton City Schools Students of the Month for December were recognized during last week’s board meeting. Students of the Month are Charlie McKoy, L.C. Kerr School; D’Angelo Smith-Santiago, Butler Avenue School; Ryan Freeman, Sunset Avenue School; Lensey Cabral, Sampson Middle School; and Lillian Higginbotham, Clinton High School.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

5:40 pm |    

Crews work to clear paths

Crews work to clear paths
4:34 pm |    

CCS extends leader Blount through 2021

CCS extends leader Blount through 2021
10:19 am |    

Blood bank seeking donations

Blood bank seeking donations
comments powered by Disqus