City students recognized

The Clinton City Schools Students of the Month for December were recognized during last week’s board meeting. Students of the Month are Charlie McKoy, L.C. Kerr School; D’Angelo Smith-Santiago, Butler Avenue School; Ryan Freeman, Sunset Avenue School; Lensey Cabral, Sampson Middle School; and Lillian Higginbotham, Clinton High School.

