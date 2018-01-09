SCC exercise helps understand student issues

Staff and faculty at Sampson Community College participated in a nationally recognized exercise designed to give a real-world experience about poverty and other issues many students face while attending college.

COPE, or The Cost of Poverty Experience, gives participants and volunteers an opportunity to experience poverty firsthand through the eyes of real families. It deepens the understanding, especially those who have never lived in poverty, are isolated from it, or never recognized or understood the impact poverty can have on real families and communities.

Dr. Bill Starling, vice president of administration, said the workshop was brought in after some SCC faculty and staff members had experienced a COPE event before and found it effective. Starling portrayed a fictional town’s employer during the exercise.

“It was an opportunity for all of us to pause and focus our attention on the challenges of students and potential students who attend SCC,” Starling said. “To elevate and inform a campus-wide discussion about the challenges many students face.”

The exercise is set up similar to a board game, where barriers are placed on participants such as medical needs, legal trouble and everyday necessities such as food, gasoline and hygiene products which can sometimes carry a hefty price. Participants must wrestle to make ends meet through hard work and little to no wages. Profiles given to each participant are based on true stories of socio-economically disadvantaged people.

COPE makes participants ask and answer ‘What if this were your reality and not a hypothetical situation?’, ‘What if you had to choose between paying the light bill or putting food on the table?’, ‘What if time were truly a scarce commodity for you?’ and ‘What if you had to rely on public transportation to take your child to the doctor but that means no pay for that time away from the job?’

Starling says the benefit of COPE is to provide reminders to college employees that serve students in these situations every single day that the struggle, is indeed, real. Starling adds, “It allows us to reevaluate our policies and determine the adequacy of our services for students with significant financial challenges.”