Honoring nearly two centuries of service

Eight recent retirees representing 180 years of service to Sampson County were honored at Monday night’s Board of Commissioners meeting.

Retirees included Jerry Bradshaw, Sheriff’s Office (April 2001-December 2017); Marie Carroll, Emergency Management/911 (August 1990-December 2017); Carrie Cooper, Tax Office (October 1984-December 2017); Thomas Jackson, Emergency Management/Rescue (September 1996-December 2017); Kathie Johnson, Health Department (April 1996-December 2017); Roberta Parker, Emergency Management/911 (February 1991-December 2017); Elizabeth Phillips, Finance (September 2004-December 2017); and Ardith Taylor, Cooperative Extension (October 1997-November 2017).

Bradshaw, Carroll, Jackson, Johnson and Parker were on hand at Monday’s meeting to accept plaques from board vice-chairwoman Sue Lee for their years of service. Sheriff Jimmy Thornton also presented Bradshaw with his sidearm, badge and nameplate.

Jerry Bradshaw was honored for his many years to the county, including the last 16 and a half with the Sheriff’s Office. He said he will continue to work with the Clinton-Sampson Rescue Squad.

Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent

Marie Carroll, who worked for Sampson County Emergency Management/911 for 27 years, receives a plaque acknowledging her years of service from Commissioner Sue Lee.

Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent

Commissioner Sue Lee hands a plaque to retiree Thomas Jackson, who worked for Emergency Management/Rescue for more than two decades.

Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent

Kathie Johnson, a Health Department stalwart, was honored Monday upon her recent retirement. She served more than two decades at the Sampson agency.

Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent

Roberta Parker, Sampson County Emergency Management/911 employee for close to 27 years, was honored upon her retirement. Pictured, Commissioner Sue Lee hands her a plaque.