Jackson elected secretary of SARL

RALEIGH — Sen. Brent Jackson (R-Sampson) was unanimously elected to serve as secretary of the State Agriculture and Rural Leaders (SARL) group at their 2018 summit this past weekend in Kansas City, Mo.

SARL is an international group of leaders from across the United States and Canada who come together to discuss and address issues facing rural communities and agriculture industry.

“Since first attending these SARL Summits, I immediately noticed how farmers and rural leaders from different areas run into the same problems that we do in North Carolina,” Jackson stated. “It is great to discuss issues that we share and brainstorm to develop strategies to solve them.”

Jackson had previously served on the SARL Legislative Board.

“It is a privilege to be elected as secretary of this prestigious group of leaders, and I look forward to continuing to work to build on the bright future of agriculture and our rural communities,” he stated

