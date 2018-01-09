After-school tutoring program to help Sampson Center students

Local leaders are ready to give students a boost in the classroom with academic tutoring.

“Academic Advantage,” a tutoring initiative, is designed to help students of all grades learning different subjects. Sessions for the free program will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays during the school year. A kickoff date is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 18, at the Sampson Center, 808 Barden St., Clinton.

Dr. Kenneth E. Benton, founder of Academic Abundance, Inc., introduced the program to the Clinton Recreation and Parks Department.

“It gives them an alternative in the afternoon than just working on their homework by themselves and trying to recreate what the teacher did,” he said. “They’ll have some people with expertise to help them move along in their work. That’s our hope.”

Academic Abundance began as a nonprofit in 2010 with a goal of providing a better life for people. He operates the program with his wife Dr. Marilyn Benton and is the the pastor of West Clinton Original Free Will Baptist Church. Benton has more than 20 years of experience running a tutorial program in Goldsboro and Southeastern states such as Virginia and South Carolina.

Along with other organizers, he’s working to spread awareness to civic clubs, churches, educators, retired teachers or people who have a interest to help youths who use the Sampson Center for recreational purposes.

“Students who come to the center will have an alternative to do alternative work and hopefully have an academic advantage as they go back to school the next day,” Benton said. “We will not do their homework for them, but we’ll advise them and correct them on it.”

If students are struggling in a specific area, accommodations and materials will be provided.

A tutorial for the training program is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16 at the Bellamy Recreation Center, 500 Pierce St., Clinton.

Tim Boykin, recreational center supervisor, said it’s a need in the community.

“By doing this, you give the kids another outlet to help them academically,” Boykin said.

If the program is successful with a lot of interest, it will expand to other areas of Clinton and other towns such as Garland and Roseboro.

“This is going to be community driven in terms of people coming in and helping us with these young people,” he said.

Jonathan Allen, recreation department director, said it’ll be beneficial for the City of Clinton and the community.

“It goes in line with what the school system is trying to do through their program as well,” Allen said. “I think this will be beneficial for a lot of people. Hopefully, we’ll see some positive things coming out of it.”

Academic Abundance, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is also accepting donations for the tutorial program. For more information about volunteering or donations, contact Benton at 919-395-5336 or by email at drbenton2@gmail.com. Contributions may also be mailed to 1939 Aman Dairy Road, Dunn, NC 28334.

A tutoring program operated through a local education program is coming to the Sampson Center. Pictured, from left, Tim Boykin, recreational center supervisor for Clinton Parks and Recreation; Kenneth E. Benton, founder of Academic Abundance, Inc.; and Jonathan Allen, recreation department director. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Tutoring.jpg A tutoring program operated through a local education program is coming to the Sampson Center. Pictured, from left, Tim Boykin, recreational center supervisor for Clinton Parks and Recreation; Kenneth E. Benton, founder of Academic Abundance, Inc.; and Jonathan Allen, recreation department director.

Program begins Jan. 18; organizers seek volunteers

By Chase Jordan cjordan@clintonnc.com

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow the paper on Twitter @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow the paper on Twitter @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.