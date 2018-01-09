Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Jan. 5 —Kaitlyn Denise Harris, 23, of 300 Hunter Road, Clinton, was charged with child abuse. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Jan. 25.

• Jan. 5 —Dawson Cole Miller, 17, of 731 Burnette Lane, Godwin, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. No bond listed; court date is Feb. 28.

• Jan. 5 — Donovan Joseph Peterson, 21, of 470 S. Ingold Ave., Garland, was charged with possession of an open container in a motor vehicle and littering. No bond listed; court date is Feb. 28.

• Jan. 6 — Virginia Marie Cole, 30, of 119 Meagan Lane, Dunn, was charged with trespassing. Written promise; court date is Jan. 25.

• Jan. 6 —Jami Nicole Mesimer, 25, of 1007 Warren St., Dunn, was charged with uttering forged instrument and uttering forged endorsement. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Jan. 12.

• Jan. 7 —Carrie Marie Bullard, 25, of 1177 Five Bridge Road, Clinton, was charged with injury to personal property. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Feb. 6.

• Jan. 8 —Jermaine Mcleod Jr., 17, of 606 Everette Road, Parkton, N.C., was charged with resisting public officer. Bond set at $500; court date is Jan. 17.

Incidents/investigations

• Jan. 2 — Andy Thornton of Clinton reported the theft of numerous items from his barn, including various power tools, golf clubs and assorted sports cards. Items valued at $3,570.

• Jan. 5 — Kim Fairchild of Salemburg reported a break-in to a storage shed and theft of various hand and power tools, and yardwork implements. Total value of items was $2,820. Damage to double wooden doors was estimated at $300.

• Jan. 5 — Justin Wilson of Autryville reported the theft of an Xbox One, a 32-inch TV, cell phone, camera and other items, valued at $1,450. Damage to a rear glass door estimated at $300.

• Jan. 8 —Michael Morris of Florida reported the theft of cash, a wrist watch, eight Bitcoins and a 52-inch TV from an Autryville residence. Items valued at $14,000.

• Jan. 8 — Joe Godwin Jr. of Dunn reported the theft of cash, a computer tablet and two pieces of woman’s jewelry. Items valued at $2,470.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

