Crystal meth, cash seized; man arrested

A Salemburg man has been charged with drug trafficking offenses after 2 ounces of crystal meth were found in his car following a traffic stop for reportedly running a stop sign.

Deputies with the Sampson County Criminal Interdiction Team conducted a traffic stop on a 2001 Ford Superduty for failing to stop for a stop sign and, according to reports, probable cause to search the vehicle was established and 54 grams (2 ounces) of crystal meth as well as $2,000 in cash was seized.

The stop occurred at 8:48 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of South Salemburg Highway (N.C. 242) and Lakewood School Road.

Daniel Luis-Perez Flores, 34, of 188 Lakewood School Road, Salemburg, was charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Flores was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $300,000 secured bond.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Flores has a criminal history dating back to 2004 in Sampson County, with some offenses taking place in Harnett and Brunswick as well. Convictions have included possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, communicating threats, bearbating/cockfighting, driving while impaired and driving while license revoked, the most recent coming a decade ago.

By Chris Berendt cberendt@clintonnc.com

By Chris Berendt

