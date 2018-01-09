Playground work starting soon at Newton Grove’s Weeks Park

NEWTON GROVE — New playground upgrades for the town’s park is scheduled to arrive soon.

During a recent meeting for Town of Newton Grove’s Board of Commissioners, it was reported that the installation process may start next Monday at Weeks Park. Commissioner Teresa Wilson presented the project to the board in November, before the town approved to spend close to $80,000 for the improvements. Playground Packages, out of Mooresville, was picked for the job which includes removing old equipment and installing new pieces.

The layout includes two playgrounds sets between the existing swings and spring riders. Some of the features include a triple side, loop ladder, climbing wall and crawl tube. Another feature of the layout included a rail ride, which allows children to swing 34 feet between two platforms. For safety, mulch will also be laid down around the equipment.

For funding, the board initially put $50,000 in the budget, but the Newton Grove ABC (Alcoholic Beverage Control) Board gave the town an additional $18,500. More than $5,000 of sales tax is included in the total, but Turner said the town will be reimbursed. Another $5,000 was added as a financial cushion for the project.

There was a consensus among board members that the project was a necessity for youths in the area and future generations. While talking to commissioners, Wilson mentioned how the town is really anxious for the progress to begin. She hopes that the town officials and residents can get together to celebrate the improvements.

“I hope that we can all get together and have a big day day in the park after it’s installed,” Wilson said.

