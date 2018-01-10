Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Jan. 8 — Jamesa Niyel Joyner, 22, of 312 E. Johnson St., Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond set; court date is Jan. 17.
• Jan. 8 — Darius Jackson, 23, of 108 Pierce St., Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Written promise; court date is Jan. 23.
• Jan. 8 — Carlos Ralkem Faison, 28, of 607 Eastover Terrace, Clinton, was charged with possession of marijuana. Written promise; court date is Feb. 5.
• Jan. 9 — Alexander McLean, 34, of 610 Eastover Terrace, Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Feb. 6.
• Jan. 9 — Amber Goad Parker, 41, of 250 Lake Point Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 5.
• Jan. 9 — Ernest Craddock, 29, of 6732 Dave Bright Road, Faison, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. No bond set; court date is Feb. 5.
• Jan. 9 — Asonta Shaquan Vann, 24, of 1730 New Hope Church Road, Turkey, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Jan. 23.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.