Three arrested in eight-month drug investigation

Three Clinton residents have been charged following a lengthy probe into drug sales in Sampson County. Arrests were made Tuesday, according to reports filed by Sampson County Sheriffs officials.

Arrested were Crystal Jo Ann Taylor, 52, of 3510 Roanoke Road, Clinton; Terry Dean Marshall, 64, of 700 Betty St., Clinton; and Dennie Vann II, 34, of 1039 Church Road, Clinton. The three were taken into custody by agents with the Special Investigation Division.

“All three were separate incidents and were part of an investigation into narcotic sales by Special Investigation Division that occurred over a course of eight months,” Lt. Marcus Smith noted.

Taylor was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, selling a Schedule II controlled substance, delivering a Schedule II controlled substance and dispensing medications without a license. There were 3 pills of oxycodone seized during that case, reports state.

She was arrested at Seven Mile Church Road, Clinton, and transported to the Sampson County Detention Center, where her bond was set at $50,000 secured.

Marshall was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, selling cocaine, delivering cocaine and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance. Half a gram of crack cocaine was reportedly seized during the investigation.

Marshall was arrested at his residence on Tuesday and placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $50,000 secured bond.

Vann was charged with conspiring to sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and dispensing medications without a license. Additionally, he was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, selling a Schedule II controlled substance and delivering a Schedule II controlled substance.

Four pills of oxycodone were seized, according to sheriff’s officials. As with Taylor and Marshall, Vann’s bond was also set at $50,000 secured.

Marshall http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Marshall.jpg Marshall Taylor http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Taylor.jpg Taylor Vann http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Dennis-Nelson-Vann.jpg Vann

By Chris Berendt cberendt@clintonnc.com

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-249-4616. Follow the paper on twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-249-4616. Follow the paper on twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.