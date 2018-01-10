PD’s Oates retires after 30 years

Clinton Police Department stalwart Kenneth Oates, left, was honored during Tuesday’s CityCouncil meeting upon his recent retirement. He began with the Clinton Police Department in 1987, serving for 30 years. He worked for various divisions within the department, including patrol, investigations and as a school resource officer. ‘I’ve had the pleasure of working with him in all those capacities, and it’s truly been my honor,’ Police Chief Donald Edwards, pictured right, said. ‘Kenneth has always been a leader and an example for others, both on and off duty.’ Edwards credited Oates’ wisdom and willingness to assist young officers on their jobs, as well as teaching life lessons along the way. While he will no longer be working full-time, Oates will continue in a reserve capacity. Edwards thanked Oates for all his meant to the city, its police department and him personally, presenting him with his badge and gun. Mayor Lew Starling also presented him with a gift from the city.

Clinton Police Department stalwart Kenneth Oates, left, was honored during Tuesday’s CityCouncil meeting upon his recent retirement. He began with the Clinton Police Department in 1987, serving for 30 years. He worked for various divisions within the department, including patrol, investigations and as a school resource officer. ‘I’ve had the pleasure of working with him in all those capacities, and it’s truly been my honor,’ Police Chief Donald Edwards, pictured right, said. ‘Kenneth has always been a leader and an example for others, both on and off duty.’ Edwards credited Oates’ wisdom and willingness to assist young officers on their jobs, as well as teaching life lessons along the way. While he will no longer be working full-time, Oates will continue in a reserve capacity. Edwards thanked Oates for all his meant to the city, its police department and him personally, presenting him with his badge and gun. Mayor Lew Starling also presented him with a gift from the city. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Oates.jpg Clinton Police Department stalwart Kenneth Oates, left, was honored during Tuesday’s CityCouncil meeting upon his recent retirement. He began with the Clinton Police Department in 1987, serving for 30 years. He worked for various divisions within the department, including patrol, investigations and as a school resource officer. ‘I’ve had the pleasure of working with him in all those capacities, and it’s truly been my honor,’ Police Chief Donald Edwards, pictured right, said. ‘Kenneth has always been a leader and an example for others, both on and off duty.’ Edwards credited Oates’ wisdom and willingness to assist young officers on their jobs, as well as teaching life lessons along the way. While he will no longer be working full-time, Oates will continue in a reserve capacity. Edwards thanked Oates for all his meant to the city, its police department and him personally, presenting him with his badge and gun. Mayor Lew Starling also presented him with a gift from the city.