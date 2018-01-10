SCC enrollment on upward trend

Students returned to the classrooms at Sampson Community College this week, and college administration is reporting a slight increase in enrollment numbers as compared to the same time last year.

Marvin Rondon, director of academic services and institutional effectiveness, reported to trustees that the headcount enrollment through Jan. 9 was slightly higher than the same time last year. Total enrollment for Spring 2018 semester is 1,433 students, four percent higher than final enrollment of 1,372 for curriculum programs in Spring 2017.

According to Rondon, 41 percent of the college’s total enrollment are high school students. The Career and College Promise program accounts for 342 students and the Sampson Early College High School accounts for 247 students.

“The number of high school students continues to increase,” Rondon explained.

Like many neighboring community college, Sampson is working to offer options for those interested in attending school to earn degrees or certifications.

According to Rondon, the college has multiple entry points for enrollment, including the upcoming eight-week session. Multiple entry points for enrollment, Rondon felt, could be the reasoning behind a lower enrollment number in the past.

The mini-mester offers students a second opportunity to enroll in classes during the spring if they were unable to do so during registration earlier in January. The eight-week semester is available to both new and returning students.

“We consider this a very successful adaptation that allows students who were late securing financial aid or who were unable to start classes in January to enroll later in the spring,” Blair Hairr, dean of student services, said. “We have a number of students who find the ‘mini-mester’ works best for their skills and time management. As an example, ENG 111 and ENG 112 can be completed in one 16-week period utilizing two ‘mini-mesters’.”

The enrollment numbers for Fall 2017 were down, largely in part to a loss of students in Nursing 101, BLET and Cosmetology.

With financial aid no longer covering the beginning level nursing course, there were 40 students less in the nursing program. The BLET program, Rondon said, now has two academies and the total enrollment from Fall 2016 to Fall 2017 dropped from 25 students to 17 students. Cosmetology’s beginning course lost 13 students. Between these three courses, Rondon said 61 of the 92 students lost can be accounted for in the decrease administration reported for the fall.

According to Hairr, numbers were up for the last two summer semesters, largely in part due to the expanded schedule of classes being offered. Not only were more classes offered during the summer, the Career and College Promise program brought additional students in for summer classes.

Last fall, the college offered three new programs, and was attributed as being one of the reasons enrollment was up. Students were given the opportunity to register for the medical assisting program, emergency medical science program and emergency management technology program.

“Sampson Community College provides an array of programs and opportunities for any individual that steps through our doors,” Hairr shared.

For more information about Sampson Community College and the many academic programs and opportunities, visit www.sampsoncc.edu or call 910-592-8081. For anyone interested in fall classes, contact the college.

Students enrolled in an Electrical II class under the instruction of Durwood King work in the Industrial Maintenance Lab on the first day of the spring semester.

By Kristy D. Carter

