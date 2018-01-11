Truck driver program graduates two classes

The truck driver training program at Sampson Community College has successfully graduated more than 600 people in the last 12 years.

Just recently, the program held graduations for the 71st and 72nd classes.

The SCC program is a 350 hour course that provides students with training to assure driver responsibilities on and off the road. Program instructors say students are thoroughly trained both on the road and in the curriculum to ensure they posses the skills and knowledge to safely operate a commercial vehicle.

While enrolled in the program, students are taught federal motor carrier regulations, vehicle inspections, general operations and maintenance, on the road driving, defensive driving, map reading, trip planning, cargo handling, size and weight restrictions, hours of service rules and accident prevention and distracted driving.

Fred Stamey is the lead instructor for the program, and assures that students are ready to take the wheel once they complete and graduate from the program.

“Our students are road ready when they leave here,” Stamey said.

According to Stamey, students who wish to attend SCC’s program have two options. They may enter the weekday course, which meets everyday for 11 weeks. Or, they may enter the weekend course, which meets on weekends and one night a week for 15 weeks.

Since 2006, when the SCC program was implemented, more than 600 students have graduated from the program. There is a 100 percent job placement after graduation for SCC graduates.

According to Stamey, in the first year of the program, there were only 36 students, and that has grown to nearly 200 students some years.

“We have grown and been a great thing for Sampson County,” Stamey said. “We want to help those who want to begin their career.”

The program, Stamey concluded, has one goal.

“Our number one goal is to teach our students safety in and around the trucks,” Stamey said.

Pictured are Michael Beasley, Matthew Goins, Daniel Horne, Zakai Washington, Corey Cox, Joshua Isom, Alvarado Rubio, Bookeeter Evans and Tobias Huerta. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Class-71.jpg Pictured are Michael Beasley, Matthew Goins, Daniel Horne, Zakai Washington, Corey Cox, Joshua Isom, Alvarado Rubio, Bookeeter Evans and Tobias Huerta. Pictured are Charles Brown, Eric Hill, Orlando Wynn, Norman Portee, Christopher Vazquez, Franklin Harris, Marisha Wade, Matthew McKinney, Terry Britt, Richard Wynne, Gamal Alnakeeb and Waleed Albadani. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Class-72.jpg Pictured are Charles Brown, Eric Hill, Orlando Wynn, Norman Portee, Christopher Vazquez, Franklin Harris, Marisha Wade, Matthew McKinney, Terry Britt, Richard Wynne, Gamal Alnakeeb and Waleed Albadani.