Inmates earn speech awards

Toastmasters International awarded five inmates at Sampson Correctional Institute as having completed a speech course of 10 motivational speeches to the clubs membership. Toastmasters is a worldwide organization dedicated to helping members develop communication and leadership skills, which in turn foster self-confidence and personal growth. There are currently 16,400 clubs and 352,000 members of the organization. Pictured are Juan Rodrigues, Mike Milay, Jeff Dickens, Keven Peterson and Malik King.

