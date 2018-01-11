Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Jan. 10 —Robby Wayne McLamb, 42, of 2108 N. Salemburg Hwy., Salemburg, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, two counts of second degree trespassing. Bond set at $500; court date is March 14.

• Jan. 10 — Jimmy Ernest Lee, 52, of 3192 Harnett-Dunn Hwy., Dunn, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond set; court date is Jan. 23.

• Jan. 10 — Peter Anthony Gariba, 36, of 3821 Galantis Drive, Apt. B, Morehead City, N.C., was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Jan. 12.

• Jan. 10 — Ronnie Earl Knowles Jr., 29, of 923 Rackley Road, Clinton, was charged with injury to personal property. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Feb. 6.

• Jan. 10 — Phillip Ryan Williams, 20, of 204 N. Main St., Salemburg, was charged with breaking and entering and attempted larceny. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Jan. 12.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

