‘Beauty and the Beast’ casts continue rehearsals

Dr. L.J. Carr has two casts numbering about 40 each to fine tune before the opening of “Beauty and the Beast” at the Sampson Community Theater on Friday, Jan. 26 at 7:30p.m., followed by two shows on Saturday, Jan. 27 and a 2:30 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Jan. 28.

The reason for not having a show on Thursday, Jan. 25, was because the cast was supporting their sponsor which is the Clinton Rotary Club who will be holding their annual Oyster Roast on that evening. The coveted role of Belle, who is the Beauty, will be performed by Madison Cain who lives in Bladenboro. She is 16 years old and is a 10th grader at West Bladen High school. Her favorite activities include volleyball and hanging out with friends. Madison has been active in numerous theaters in NC and elsewhere. She says she loves this play and is very excited about playing her part in it. It is but two weeks until opening and tickets may be purchased at Inkspot or at Matthew’s Gifts.

Looking for something special to do with your children? Look no further. SCT will host a Tea with Belle (the beauty in “Beauty and the Beast”) held at the Victor Small House on Saturday, Jan. 20. Paid reservations are required since we are ordering special treats for the date with a princess and the Enchanted Characters. Tea times are 10a.m., 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. Come and join us. Contact 910-336-1111 for a reservation form or by email LindaJewellandEd@gmail.com. Cost is $12 per child and includes: storytime with Belle, tea or lemonade, cupcakes, autograph session, face painting, and picture opportunities with Belle and the Enchanted Objects.

Patron tickets give two people admissions to every show we produce in 2018 with a reduced rate. A patron ticket would make a desirable gift for those who love the theater so call Mrs. Brenda Martin at 990-4510 to make arrangements to surprise that special someone or couple with a Patron Ticket and they will thank you for a whole year.

Kathy Day has been cast in the Thalian Association’s production of Oliver which will be performed on Feb. 9-18 in Wilmington. Way to go Kathy!

SCT 2018 Season

Beauty and the Beast — Directed by Dr. L.J. Carr. Sponsored by the Rotary Club and Sampson Arts Council. Performance dates are Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m., Jan. 27 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Jan. 28 at 2:30 p.m. and Feb 1, 2, 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 4 at 2:30 p.m.

Fame — Directed by Angela Martin. Auditions TBA. Performance dates are April 20, 21 and April 27, 28, 29.

Hair Spray — Directed by Angela Martin. Auditions TBA. Performance dates July 6, 7, 8 and July 13, 14, 15.

Annie, Jr. — Directed by Angela Martin. Performance dates are July 20, 21, 22.

Boeing, Boeing — Directed by Logan Tart. Auditions TBA. Performance dates are Aug. 31, Sept. 1, 2 and Sept. 7, 8, 9.

TBA — Directed by Tom Wilbur. Auditions TBA. Performance are dates Oct. 19, 20, 21 and Oct. 26, 27, 28.

A Christmas Carol — Directed by Dan Holland. Auditions TBA. Performance dates are Nov. 30, Dec. 1,2 and Dec. 7, 8, 9.

Dr. Bruce Caldwell is on the board of directors for Sampson Community Theatre.

