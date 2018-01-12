Sampson Senior Service Alliance Group to help community

When it comes to helping seniors in the community, service providers are ready to build bridges for progress.

Senior Services Alliance, a newly formed group, is inviting professionals who provide services and support for senior citizens in the area Some of the examples include home health, funeral homes, health department and social services.

“We thought it would be a really good idea to come together and form an alliance of senior services in Sampson County,” said Lesia Henderson, a family caregiver support specialist for the Sampson County Department of Aging.

The first meeting for the year is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16 at Liberty Home Care and Hospice, 208 Beaman St., Clinton. Coffee and light snacks will be provided. The pubic is invited to attend, but the primary focus is to unite service providers. It gives members community resources and networking opportunities. Henderson collaborated with Susan McUmber to start the organization. McUmber is the director of the Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center at Sampson Regional Medical Center.

“It’s a newly formed organization and we’re working to make it strong,” Henderson said. “When that organization is strong, it’s going to help us better serve our senior population.”

McUmber had the same feelings about the organization and goals for local agencies. Together, they’re hoping to build momentum and increase membership.

Some of the initiatives may include fundraisers or volunteering. For McUmber, the end goal is to make sure seniors knows what’s available and how to access it.

“We want to simply spread the word so more people are aware of what’s out there,” McUmber said. “We as the providers of services want to be sure that the seniors in our community are aware of what’s there for them. So many people have a problem and don’t know that there’s a resource or where to go.”

A couple of meetings were held in 2017. To spread awareness about services in Sampson County, the goal is to have a meeting at different agencies. Meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month and usually last about an hour to accommodate work schedules.

“It’s all apart of coming together and making things better for our seniors,” Henderson said.

For more information, contact Henderson at 910-592-4653 or McUmber at 910-596-6100.

By Chase Jordan cjordan@clintonnc.com

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

