Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Jan. 10 — Kayla Madison Goree, 18, of 210 Park Ave., Clinton, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed; court date is Feb. 9.
• Jan. 11 —Wendy Jessica Partin, 36, of 3179 Harnett-Dunn Hwy., Dunn, was charged with trespassing and communicating threats. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Jan. 24.
• Jan. 11 — Terry Antoine Frederick, 34, of 106 Endurance Lane, Dunn, was charged with multiple drug violations out of Harnett County. Bond set at $50,000; court date is Jan. 23.
• Jan. 11 — Billy Joe Faircloth, 32, of 981 Indian Town Road, Clinton, was charged with larceny and possessing/concealing stolen property. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Jan. 12.
