Two facing felony drug charges in stops

Two people are facing felony drug charges following traffic stops Thursday on major roadways in Sampson County, both conducted by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction Team.

Deputies with the Criminal Interdiction Team stopped a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta traveling east on I-40, near the 355 mile marker, for a motor vehicle violation. During the stop, probable cause was reportedly established to search the vehicle and, during the search, 260 grams (roughly 9 ounces) of cocaine was discovered.

Hassan Raheen Olivo, 43, of 316 Burnette Circle, Pittsboro, N.C., was charged with trafficking in cocaine by possession, trafficking in cocaine by transport and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His bond was set at $250,000 secured.

Also on Thursday, this time on U.S. 421, the Criminal Interdiction Team netted another suspect.

Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle as it traveled on U.S. 421 North, however it did not stop. It continued into Harnett County and, during the pursuit, the driver threw an unknown package out of the window, according to Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith. The vehicle ultimately came to a stop in the Food Lion parking lot in Dunn, he said.

Officers went back to the location on U.S. 421 where the item had been tossed from the vehicle and found a container that contained 5.2 grams of cocaine, 4.5 grams of marijuana and one MDMA (ecstasy) pill.

The driver, Martize Alexander Blue, 43, of 54 Jeanette Lane, Godwin, was charged fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, reckless driving- wanton disregard, driving while license revoked, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of MDMA, maintaining a motor vehicle for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His bond set at $60,000 secured.

Olivo http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_olivo.jpg Olivo Blue http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Blue.jpg Blue

Criminal Interdiction Team nets suspects traveling I-40, U.S. 421

By Chris Berendt cberendt@clintonnc.com

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-249-4616. Follow the paper on twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-249-4616. Follow the paper on twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.