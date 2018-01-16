Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Jan. 12 — Saihar Battle, 16, of 7253 Ringwood Road, Enfield, N.C., was charged with disorderly conduct. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Jan. 12.
• Jan. 13 — April Morado Lopez, 25, of 307 Mary Marsh Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Feb. 14.
Incidents/investigations
• Jan. 12 — Marjorie Greenlee of Roseboro reported the theft of a customized Harley Davidson motorcycle, four chainsaws, deer cameras and hundreds of custom-built deer, duck and turkey callers. Items valued at $38,500.
• Jan. 13 — Strickland Farming of Mount Olive was the victim of theft, in which a toolbox was taken from the bed of a pickup truck. A fuel pump, fuel tank and a small toolbox were valued at $1,050.
• Jan. 13 — Keith Williams of Salemburg reported the larceny of a utility trailer, valued at $500.
• Jan. 14 — Jimmy Lee of Newton Grove reported the theft of a diamond ring, valued at $8,000.
• Jan. 15 — Anthony Bass of Clinton reported 15 cows stolen from his property. Cattle was valued at $21,000.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.