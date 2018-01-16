Ivanhoe man charged in track shooting

An Ivanhoe man is facing several felony charges in a shooting that occurred in southern Sampson County last year, in which investigators allege he blocked the roadway at a race track in the Harrells area and shot into an occupied vehicle.

Rodleck Dwaun Beatty, 30, of 2932 Dr. Kerr Road, Ivanhoe, was charged Monday with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and three counts of discharging weapon into an occupied vehicle. Additionally, Beatty was served a warrant out of Duplin County on a charge of harassing phone calls.

The assault charges in Sampson County stem from warrants dated Aug. 31, 2017. The Duplin County warrant was issued Aug. 5, 2017. Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith said the shooting happened last summer.

On July 22, 2017, the victim was leaving a race track located on Alpine Road, Harrells, when Beatty allegedly “stopped in front of the victim’s vehicle, blocked the lane of travel, brandished a firearm and began shooting at the victim’s vehicle,” Smith stated. A motive was unclear. The incident was reported to authorities and an investigation revealed enough evidence to issue warrants about five weeks later.

The victim did not receive any injuries during the incident.

Beatty was taken into custody Monday at a residence on Tomahawk Highway, Harrells, according to reports. He was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $150,500 secured bond for the charges against him.

Beatty http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Beatty.jpg Beatty

By Chris Berendt cberendt@clintonnc.com

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-249-4616. Follow the paper on twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-249-4616. Follow the paper on twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.